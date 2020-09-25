Lizzo's fashion choices are always ''politicised''.

The 'Juice' hitmaker feels people have more of an opinion on what she wears because she is a ''big black woman''.

Speaking to Vogue magazine for the 73 Questions video series, she said: ''I think that I was politicised because of the things that I wore. Being a big black woman, wearing what I wore on stage was instantly political and it made a statement and I'm grateful for that. It was annoying at first, but I'm so grateful to be a part of moving the conversation in fashion forward for bigger bodies and Black women.''

And Lizzo is a big fan of high-waisted jeans.

She added: ''All of my jeans are high-waisted jeans. Cause my waist is high. I'm a big girl, my waist is up here. It ain't here.''

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old singer previously slammed the body positivity movement for ''not benefiting'' the people that ''created'' the term.

She said: ''Now, you look at the hashtag 'body positive,' and you see smaller-framed girls, curvier girls. Lotta white girls. And I feel no ways about that, because inclusivity is what my message is always about. I'm glad that this conversation is being included in the mainstream narrative. What I don't like is how the people that this term was created for are not benefiting from it. Girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren't separated, that overlap. Girls with stretch marks. You know, girls who are in the 18-plus club. They need to be benefiting from ... the mainstream effect of body positivity now. But with everything that goes mainstream, it gets changed. It gets - you know, it gets made acceptable.''