Lizzo claims she was ''kicked out'' of a vacation property three days early but is pleased because she's now staying somewhere ''better''.
The 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker hit out at the unnamed landlord for threatening to call police on her and her friends while they soaked up the sun at an unidentified destination.
She shared a video of herself twerking on Instagram and wrote: ''This is for the man that kicked me out of my 7-day rental 3 days early yesterday.
''This is for mocking the way that I dance and for using Instagram footage of me and my 6 black homegirls to say that we could 'hurt him' and threaten to call the police.
'' I know you're watching my page so I just want you to know you can't stop this black girls' shine.(sic)''
Lizzo went off to show her new vacation home, which boasted a stunning view and an infinity pool, and thanked the landlord for asking them to leave because it meant they found somewhere ''better'' to stay.
She concluded her post: ''Thanks for kicking us out cus this house is better anyways. Xoxo (sic)''
The 32-year-old star had previously reassured fans that she and her group of pals had taken the ''responsibility'' to be tested for coronavirus before going away together, and urged them to follow suit, as well as to wear protective masks when out in public.
She shared a photo of herself and her friends on Instagram and wrote: ''Just a group of melanated girls soaking up the sun. No rhyme or reason. (We all took the responsibility to get covid tests and luckily we're all negative. Please be safe and wear your masks. Go to https://www.hhs.gov/coronavirus/community-based-testing-sites/index.html to find covid tests near you)(sic)''
