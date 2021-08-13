Lizzo thinks Cardi B has "changed the game forever" for female artists.
The 33-year-old singer and the chart-topping rap star have teamed-up to record 'Rumors' together, and Lizzo relished the experience of working with her on the new single.
Asked what she loves about the rapper, Lizzo explained: "Cardi B is the ultimate. She, to me, has always done it right.
"Everything that she said, every way that she's reacted because you know why? It's because she was true to herself the whole time. She's a ground breaker. You can't deny her ability. She's a superstar.
"She has changed the game forever for a lot of us, a lot of women. I don't even think she realises she's doing it because it's just like, I'm trying to just be successful. I'm trying to get this money. I want to live a happy life. She just follows her heart. That's what I love about her."
Lizzo was determined to work with Cardi, 28, as soon as the possibility arose.
She told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: "There was no one else for it. There was literally no one else. From the day the ink dried on her Atlantic contract, I said, 'Please get me on a song with Cardi B.' She's just funny. I like funny people and she can rap. You know what I'm saying?"
Lizzo also feels that working with Cardi makes her more "cool".
Reflecting on her teenage years, she said: "I was a nerd. All the people back home in the SWAT and A Leaf who are going to see this music video, I'm in a music video with Cardi B. And I was walking through the hallways with sweaty hair, reading fantasy novels. A nerd, a geek, a band nerd. And I cried because I was like, what a full circle moment. I made it.
"I always wanted to be cool. You know what I'm saying?"
Left-field alternative pop didn't really get any better than 'Beautiful Freak' in 1996 and arguably it's rarely been bettered since.
Happier Than Ever is one of the most highly anticipated album releases of the year, which puts an awful lot of pressure on a woman who’s faced more...
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Having drawn inspiration for her first album from the works of F Scott Fitzgerald (The Beautiful And The Damned) and Erin Morgenstern (Night Circus)...
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...