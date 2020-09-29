Lizzo has ''freaked'' herself out using filters on social media.

The 32-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story to slam the app for creating filters that promote unrealistic beauty standards, and reassured fans that they don't need to cover up their natural beauty with the help of a filter.

Whilst using a filter, she told fans: ''Look at this y'all, these filters freak me out! If you're watching this I want you to know you got that no-filter beauty.

''The beauty that these filters give you is a nice thing -- it's cute, but if your skin don't look like this, if your nose don't look like this, if your lips don't look like this, if your eyes don't look like this -- that's OK.''

She ended the video by moving her face close to the camera to reveal her no-filter face, saying: ''But y'all, I look like this.''

Meanwhile, the 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker is known as an advocate for inclusivity, and has hit out at the way body positivity has become a ''commercialised'' movement that no longer advocates for curvier body types.

She said: ''Now, you look at the hashtag 'body positive,' and you see smaller-framed girls, curvier girls. Lotta white girls. And I feel no ways about that, because inclusivity is what my message is always about. I'm glad that this conversation is being included in the mainstream narrative.

''What I don't like is how the people that this term was created for are not benefiting from it. Girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren't separated, that overlap. Girls with stretch marks. You know, girls who are in the 18-plus club. They need to be benefiting from ... the mainstream effect of body positivity now. But with everything that goes mainstream, it gets changed. It gets - you know, it gets made acceptable.''