Lizzo feels like she's ''dying'' when she's in the grips of anxiety.

The 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker is thankful she's able to manage her self-diagnosed struggles with depression and anxiety through ''circular breathing'' and also finds it helpful to speak to a therapist.

She said: ''Sometimes I have negative thoughts and feel like I'm dying. I've learnt to breathe when this happens.

''I understand the privilege of being able to practise circulate breathing until I can manage my anxiety.

''I cry and talk to a therapist until that oppressive feeling goes away.''

The 32-year-old star knows that what works for her won't work for everyone.

She added: ''There are people who have a chemical imbalance and just breathing won't make the symptoms disappear. Psychological support and medication are needed in some cases. What's important is not to keep it to yourself. Talk to someone.''

Earlier this year, Lizzo quit Twitter because she was so tired of negativity.

She said: ''I usually don't care when people make negative comments about me but that was too much. I was seeing so much negative stuff and it was depressing.

''There are a lot more good and free people in the world rather than the other way round but it's this small group of people who control a lot of things. They control the government, the money. And they're attacking the whole time.''

Meanwhile, the 'Good as Hell' singer insisted she isn't interested in ''wasting time'' talking about her body.

She said: ''I'm not going to waste time talking about my body.

''You can see it, you know? I sing about positive things but I'm not gonna rub, 'I love my body, look at my ass' in people's faces. I'm a big girl and I'm aware of that.

''I do the same s**t Bella Hadid does [on social media] but you're not used to seeing this body time doing that. I sing the same was as Rihanna but at the end of the day, I'm bigger than her and that shocks people.

''But I'm not doing anything out of the ordinary, I'm just being myself.''

And the star claimed she hasn't fully grasped her influence in encouraging people to embrace their bodies.

She added to Marie Claire Australia: It's hard to see your impact in the world, you know? It isn't mathematical... [But] when I see girls dancing free in videos or women like me making commercials, then I get it.''