Lizzo has bought lunch for frontline workers at a hospital in Arizona.

The 'Juice' singer made the generous donation following a surge in coronavirus cases in the state, which has put extra pressure on the healthcare workers on the frontlines who are trying to save lives amid the global health crisis.

Lizzo paid for the lunches of all the nurses and doctors at one hospital on Monday (13.07.20), and the news was reported by the food delivery driver who took the mammoth order to the site.

Jeff Weninger wrote on social media: ''I delivered a big catering today from our Dilly's Deli to Chandler Regional (Dignity Health). The catering fed 75 frontline health professionals. We thank them for all they are doing during this time.

''Here is the kicker - the catering was ordered online and paid for by Lizzo. She is a rapper and I guess she is doing this all over the country. We thank you Lizzo and we thank our hard-working health professionals. (sic)''

Lizzo's charitable deed comes after she recently encouraged people to ''let love spread'' during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking back in March, she said: ''You cannot let this tear us apart. The social distancing is something we are doing for our health, but we have to come together closer as a people.

''Call a friend that you haven't spoken to in a while, call a family member. This is a very real pandemic. I know we watch TV and we see a lot of fear on television, but you can't let the fear spread faster than the virus. We have to let love spread. So that's what I've been practicing every single day.''

The 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker also recently launched a sunglasses collection with Quay, which saw each purchase equal a donation of 100 meals to those struggling with hunger in America, up to a total of one million meals.