The 90s is by far one of our favourite decades for music, not only because of its rich and diverse span of genres, but also because of the incredible female talent that came out of that time. Here are just a few of the greatest women-led albums of this extraordinary era.

1. Tori Amos - Little Earthquakes (1992)

This American redhead's debut album was actually a second attempt which she worked on with her then boyfriend Eric Rosse following the break-up of her band Y Kant Tori Read. It became a tour de force, breaking pop conventions with its acoustic piano and Tori's unusual vocal style, and lyrics that range from the funny to the surreal. It's a sublime commentary on female sexuality and it hasn't aged a day.

2. Liz Phair - Exile in Guyville (1993)

Another debut to come out of the 90s was the indie rock gold that was Liz Phair's Exile in Guyville. Soon followed by the equally remarkable Whip-Smart, the album took a while to land in the hands of the right producers thanks to Liz's unyielding creative vision, but it resulted in a remarkable lo-fi and lyrically honest record that we still love.

3. TLC - CrazySexyCool (1994)

Featuring one of their most iconic songs Waterfalls, the trio's second studio album was a coming-of-age masterpiece of hip hop soul which went on to sell 14 million copies and became their bestselling album. It's not only one of the greatest 90s albums of all time, but it's also one of the best girl-group records in history.

4. The Cranberries - No Need to Argue (1994)

This alternative Irish rock band may not have been all-female, but Dolores O'Riordan was the heart and soul of every song to come out of their distinguished career - particularly the hard-hitting Zombie from second album No Need to Argue. It's considerably darker than their first output, and critical reception has been much more appreciative in hindsight than upon its initial release.

5. Garbage - Garbage (1995)

An innovative rock album for its time, Garbage introduced a new brand of angsty power pop that truly defined the 90s sound. Songs like Queer, Only Happy When It Rains and Stupid Girl (co-penned by Joe Strummer and Mick Jones of The Clash) were almost parodies of that 90s teen insecurity, and Shirley Manson is still an icon of femininity in rock music.

6. PJ Harvey - To Bring You My Love (1995)

The British rock singer's first solo album came out of a period of countryside isolation and became a critical and commercial success thanks to the gritty, lyrical drama and intense bluesy guitar. It marked her first of many collaborations with producers Flood and John Parish, and featured the iconic and infectious single Down by the Water.

7. Alanis Morissette - Jagged Little Pill (1995)

Jagged Little Pill was the first worldwide album from Canadian singer Alanis Morissette, who became the youngest person ever at the time to win the Album of the Year Grammy. The unique grit of her voice was lauded by critics, and we're still singing the lyrics of Ironic and You Oughta Know at karaoke nights 25 years later.

8. Björk - Post (1995)

One of the most distinctive voices in 90s pop really came into her own by the time her second studio album Post was released. Inspired by the acid house and club scene of London, the album became something of a genre-defying record with timeless singles including Army of Me and It's Oh So Quiet. Bjork continues to be an innovator of art-pop.

9. Skunk Anansie - Stoosh (1996)

Even if you're not the biggest Skunk Anansie fan, there's no denying the importance of having a queer black woman in rock disrupting gender norms in the 90s. Lead singer Skin was arguably a woman before her time, but Stoosh was very much harkening back to the trad-punk ideologies of the 70s. With tracks like Yes It's F***ing Political, you can't help but appreciate the unmoving relevance of the record.

10. Republica - Republica (1996)

This British duo led by vocalist Saffron may not have lasted beyond the 90s, but songs Ready to Go and Drop Dead Gorgeous are still staples of any half-decent playlist. The "technopop punk rock" album reached number 4 in the UK charts and it's one of the most quintessential 90s records ever.

11. Lauryn Hill - The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1998)

The Princess of Hip Hop may have only ever released one album outside her career with The Fugees, but it remains one of the most unforgettable of the decade. She was the first female rapper to reach any kind of musically divine status, and it was well-deserved reverance. She won five Grammys along with 10 nominations for her debut solo album which was the most of any female in history at the time.