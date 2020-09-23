Liv Tyler has departed '9-1-1: Lone Star' after one series.

The 43-year-old actress has reportedly had to exit Fox's procedural drama for its second season due to the travel restrictions imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the door is being left open for her return, as her character, paramedic Michelle Blake, is not being killed off.

The series is co-created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear.

Liv resides in the UK and filming takes place in Los Angeles, so amid the coronavirus pandemic there were concerns about the 'Empire Records' actress being able to fly back and forth to the set.

Tim told Deadline: ''What a thrill it was having a movie star of Liv Tyler's stature to help us launch the first season of '911: Lone Star.'

''We loved working with Liv and will be forever indebted to her for her haunting, powerful portrayal of Michelle Blake.''

The series also stars the likes of Rob Lowe, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra Aylina McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith and Rafael Silva.

Liv - who lives in London with her fiance Dave Gardner and their blended family, son Milo, 15, his son Grey, 13, and their two kids Sailor, five, and Lula, four - previously admitted her first day on set was daunting because she had no medical knowledge before filming began.

She admitted: ''It was really scary. I had to walk in and be like, 'I know what I'm talking about.' I don't know anything about being a paramedic. I'm learning...I had to come in and cut somebody open.''