Burberry has celebrated the Year of the Ox with their latest campaign.

The iconic fashion house has taken inspiration from the Chinese New Year for their latest collection, which boasts a mix of bold plaid prints, ox illustrations, and horn-adorned baseball caps, a fresh spin on Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci's iconic logo.

The campaign stars Chinese supermodel Liu Wen in a series of outdoor shots by Feng Li, which pay "homage to mother nature".

The 32-year-old beauty wrote on Instagram: "In 2008, I attended a runway casting and opened a huge door of opportunity: my first ever international fashion show, with the team @burberry. This year, we have a special reunion through this Chinese New Year campaign, which pays homage to mother nature.

"I am so honored to be part of this project with @riccardotisci17 and be photographed by @fenglee313 Just as that first opportunity gave me momentum and motivation, the beauty of our environment continues to energize me, encouraging me to keep steadfast on the path of life. In this new year, I hope we all feel rejuvenated to start anew! (sic)"

Meanwhile, Burberry recently teamed up with the British Fashion Council on the pilot of the ReBurberry Fabric initiative to supply fashion students with recyclable materials.

The iconic brand launched the new programme earlier this month with the help of fashion writers Charlie Porter and Sarah Mower.

Burberry is donating leftover fabrics to students across the UK who need it the most in their continued efforts to support creatives and encourage sustainability.