Artist:
Song title: Wasabi
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Little Mix have something to say to haters with their new video for 'Wasabi'; a track which you may well remember from their 2018 album 'LM5'. We don't know why it was never released as a single, but it's one hell of a pop tune.

