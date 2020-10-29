Little Mix bust out some serious moves in the video for their new song 'Sweet Melody'; another break-up song from their forthcoming album 'Confetti' which is set to drop this Fall.
In case you were in any doubt as to the talent of these four women, just watch them transform into young Beyonces with stunning dance moves choreographed by King O’Holi and Jason Thanh. They are determined to prove that they have levelled up in the pop world, and it's hard to disagree.
The group will be performing 'Sweet Melody' at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards following the album release. We've already heard four songs from the upcoming 'Confetti'; 'Break Up Song', 'Holiday', 'Not a Pop Song' and 'Happiness'; and we're already seeing a stark departure from the bubblegum-pop aesthetic of their previous albums, thanks to Little Mix's new label deal with RCA Records.
'Confetti' will be released on November 6th via RCA UK and they're hoping to hit the road in 2021 with their headline tour.
