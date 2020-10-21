Before we've even had chance to properly digest 'Not A Pop Song', Little Mix have already dropped yet another promotional single ahead of the release of their sixth studio album 'Confetti'. We're not complaining though; 'Happiness' is all about the relief after coming out of an unfulfilling relationship, not unlike 'Not A Pop Song'...
While their previous release focused on reclaiming their image by finally ditching Simon Cowell and his Syco Records for the comforting arms of RCA UK, 'Happiness' is all about reclaiming one's sense of self after overcompromising in an unhealthy relationship.
The girl group have already released two official singles from the album earlier this year; 'Break Up Song' and 'Holiday'. While the former addresses past relationships (I know, there's a theme or something here), the latter is a bit of a raunchy tune about getting up close and personal with a new romantic interest.
But this is what we can expect now from a group that have broken free from the bubblegum-pop chains which bound them in search of a more grown-up sound. We'll see them hosting the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards in November too, and they'll premiering their tour film 'The LM5 Tour' in cinemas later that month.
'Confetti' is scheduled to be released on November 6th 2020 through RCA UK.
