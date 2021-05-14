After becoming the first female ensemble to win a BRIT Award for Best Group, Little Mix are riding a high as they share an acoustic, stripped back version of their hit single, 'Confetti'. The trio gave an emotional, passionate and empowering speech when they collected their BRIT award earlier in the week at the 02 arena in London and now they are treating us to another standout performance of one of their best songs to date.
Originally released as a single in November last year, 'Confetti', preceded the release of their latest album of the same name by a few days. This year, as well as sharing a re-worked version of the song featuring 'Tap In' singer Saweetie, the band, now made up of Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, have once again worked their magic to revitalise the stunning track.
The acoustic version of 'Confetti' is arguably the best one to date; better than the original, better than the remixes and even better than the Saweetie enhanced mix. The arrangement is faultless and the performance spell binding as Little Mix showcase their incredible talents like never before.
Some may have poured scorn on Little Mix winning best British Group at the BRIT's but this performance alone shows why they were worthy winners. The vocal delivery on the acoustic version of 'Confetti' is quite brilliant. The harmonies are incredible and the multi-layering quite sublime. A triumph for Little Mix for the second time this week.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
April 2021 may have been one of the coldest in 60 years, but there were still enough hot releases to warm our hearts and fuel our fires.