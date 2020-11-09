Little Mix "missed" their bandmate Jesy Nelson as they hosted the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) on Sunday night (08.11.20) and won two prizes, Best Pop and Best UK & Ireland Act.
The girl group hosted the event, which was beamed virtually from various cities - including London and Budapest - rather than one host city amid the coronavirus pandemic, on Sunday evening (08.11.20), and they won the Best Pop and Best UK & Ireland Act accolades, but Jesy was unable to attend due to being "unwell".
Leigh-Anne Pinnock said: "Oh my gosh, this is amazing.
"We just so wish our girl Jesy was here to receive this with us. She would be so happy.
"Thank you so much to our fans. You guys are just the best, you're like our best friends.
"You have our backs, you're just incredible."
And following the ceremony, the 'Black Magic' hitmakers - also made up of Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall - admitted they had "a blast" hosting the spectacle, but "missed" Jesy.
A post on their official Twitter account read: "Tonight was the best Fire. Thank you for letting us host @mtvema, we had a BLAST!! We missed you Jesy
"Thank you to everyone who voted for us to win Best UK & Ireland act and Best Pop. Love you all Mixers (sic)"
As well as hosting and picking up prizes, Little Mix also performed 'Sweet Melody' from London.
BTS were the big winners on the night with four prizes, Best Group and Biggest Fans, as well as Best Song, for 'Dynamite', and Best Virtual Live, for 'BTS Bang Bang Con - The Live'.
After they were announced as the recipients for Best Song, BTS said via video link: "This means so much for us, because we really wanted to enjoy this song with our fans in this difficult time.
"So, we want to dedicate this award to them - because they deserve it."
Lady GaGa was another big winner on the night, as she was crowned Best Artist and Best US Act.
What's more, there was a night to remember for Karol G, who was named Best Latin performer, and she also won Best Collaboration after teaming up with Nicki Minaj on 'Tusa'.
But the pair missed out on the Best Video prize, which went to DJ Khaled for 'Popstar', which featured Drake and starred Justin Bieber.
Despite the virtual performances, stars ensured they were made memorable by including plenty of special effects.
Other immersive performances included Doja Cat - who won in the Best New category - with a rock-inspired version of 'Say So', and Zara Larsson sang 'Wow'.
David Guetta took to Hungary’s Széchenyi Baths for his first live performance of 'Let’s Love' featuring Raye, and Yungblud - who won the Best Push award - performed 'Strawberry Lipstick' from London's Roundhouse.
MTV EMA Winners 2020:
Best Video
DJ Khaled featuring Drake 'Popstar' starring Justin Bieber
Best Artist
Lady Gaga
Best Song
BTS - 'Dynamite'
Best Collaboration
Karol G – 'Tusa' ft Nicki Minaj
Best Pop
Little Mix
Best Group
BTS
Best New
Doja Cat
Biggest Fans
BTS
Best Latin
Karol G
Best Rock
Coldplay
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B
Best Electronic
David Guetta
Best Alternative
Hayley Williams
Video for Good
H.E.R. - 'I Can’t Breathe'
Best Push
Yungblud
Best Virtual Live
'BTS Bang Bang Con - The Live'
Best UK & Ireland Act
Little Mix
