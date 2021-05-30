Little Mix would love to make a visual album – if they had Beyonce’s budget.

The 'Sweet Melody' hitmakers would be delighted to follow in the 'Crazy In Love' singer's footsteps by dropping a record blending music and film in the same way she did on both her 2013 self-titled LP and 2016's 'Lemonade'.

Perrie Edwards gushed: "Can you imagine Little Mix doing a visual album with Beyonce's budget? Literally, it'd be unreal! So good!"

Her bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed the group are constantly trying to innovate and tread new ground with their music, particularly after so long together.

She added: "I think we're already kinda doing that. We're doing things we've never really done before.

"I think that comes with being together 10 years... How we're gonna keep things more interesting... What else have we got planned?"

The girls did tease something big for their 10th anniversary this summer as they hope to celebrate a decade since they formed on 'The X Factor'.

Although they didn't give any details, Perrie said: "We have got something exciting planned. Just celebrating together, just looking at each other and thinking... 10 years.

"We've been around the world, we've performed in places we couldn't even imagine we'd perform in. We've just achieved so much, it's crazy - 10 years!"

The group - completed by Jade Thirlwall, with Jesy Nelson leaving in December last year - reflected on their best memories in the band so far.

Perrie recalled the music video to 'Shout Out To My Ex', and admitted the promo for the 2016 pop anthem was "so much fun" to work on.

She revealed: "'Shout Out To My Ex', because it was like a girls road trip, in the convertible, driving through the desert in Spain or something, we had the caravan. It was a like a proper girls trip, we had so much fun."