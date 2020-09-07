Little Mix are to work with Sigala and MNEK on new music.

Sigala has confirmed he is to team up with the girl band - who are made up of Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson - and the 25-year-old singer in the near future to try to pen a new track.

He said: ''I've got a writing session with Little Mix coming up, along with MNEK. They're people I've wanted to work with for ages.

''That's writing a song as a potential Little Mix collaboration, that will be cool. That would be something slightly different, to write with a girl band.''

But Sigala isn't stopping there, as the DJ - whose real name is Bruce Fielder - is working on a tune with Raye, and he also looks set to join forces with Liam Payne.

He added to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''I'd love to work with Liam Payne. I've already hit him up on social media and said, 'Dude, let's make a track,' and he's really keen to do something as well.

''We're waiting to either find the right song or wait until we can get together in the same room and write something.''

It comes after Sigala and James Arthur dropped their new tune, 'Lasting Lover', which was written by Lewis Capaldi, last week.

And Sigala revealed he and Lewis both picked out James to sing on the track.

He said: ''The song came about last September when I was sent a demo from Lewis's team.

''We had to find somebody to sing it and it was cool, because he wanted to be involved in that process and help look for people to make the song the best it could be.

''We agreed that James was number one on that list.''