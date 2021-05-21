Little Mix's Galantis and David Guetta collaboration 'Heartbreak Anthem' had to be "rearranged" after Jesy Nelson quit the girl group.

Christian Karlsson - one half of dance music duo Galantis - has revealed the track was in the making for a long time before the 29-year-old singer announced her departure from the 'Confetti' band - which now comprises Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

And they had to make minor changes to the arrangement and cut out Jesy's vocals.

He told Metro.co.uk: "Little Mix came in pretty early on but they’re so hardworking with their vocals, it was cool to see how they’re perfectionists. I like that, I’m one myself. It was fun to watch them – every detail with the ad libs was very important to them.

"Not lyrics but a little bit of arrangement and changing vocals and stuff. They’re so professional. They all sang it all, the whole thing. Every single part of the song was sung by all of them. Then they were deciding on [who was doing what part]."

Meanwhile, Jesy is reportedly no longer listed as a co-owner of the band's Eternal Magic Touring firm, which means she won't make money from Little Mix's tours.

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, the girls are expected to earn a whopping £5 million from their 2022 jaunt.

A source claimed: "Jesy could have made megabucks if she’d have remained as a director on Little Mix’s business, Eternal Magic Touring, just like Victoria [Beckham] did with the Spice Girls.

"They are expecting to make almost £5 million from those gigs and if Jesy had remained on board as a director of the firm, she would’ve been privy to cash from the band’s live shows even if she didn’t sing a note.

"But this was the only fair way for everybody going forward. It wouldn’t have seemed right for Jesy to remain part of it."

Jesy revealed in December she was stepping away from the girl group to focus on her own mental health, and she subsequently started working on solo music.