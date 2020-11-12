Little Mix find it "empowering" to sing about sex.

The 'Black Magic' group - comprising Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards - have faced criticism for their raunchy lyrics, but they insisted they are just writing from personal experience and think it's a great way of "being in control".

Jade said: “We’re always going to write and record music from personal exper­ience, and yeah we’re grown women, and we have sex.

“I find it really empowering, especially right now when you’ve got artists like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion doing songs like 'WAP'.

“I’m so for women being in control of their sexual experiences and singing about it. It’s great.

"Men have been doing it for God knows how long, so why can’t women do it and be praised for it?”

The quartet left Simon Cowell's Syco in 2018 and moved to RCA and admitted the change put them in a better place ahead of making their new album, 'Confetti'.

Leigh-Anne told The Sun newspaper: “We really enjoy working with our new label. It’s been fun and with this album, it’s come together seamlessly.”

Jade added: “Having that weight off our shoulders meant we wrote a really happy, poptastic album.”

But the 'Break Up Song' hitmakers admitted it's tough planning for their professional futures because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Leigh-Anne said: "It’s really hard to plan with the uncertainty of the time, it’s a bit mad.

“But we’re starting to have thoughts about season two of The Search and maybe some more singles off the album. I feel we will know more when we know if the tour is happening.”

Jade added: “What we enjoy most is being on stage, seeing the fans and singing and dancing.

"Hopefully next year we can get on the road. It makes everything worth it.”