Little Mix are revealing their new album tracklist via Amazon Alexa.

The chart-topping girl group - which features Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson - are set to release their new record, 'Confetti', in November, and fans are now being offered the chance to get a tease of the album tracklist via Alexa.

By asking, "Alexa, drop some confetti" fans of the band will be able to hear a number of personalised lines from Perrie, Leigh-Anne, Jesy and Jade.

And hidden within these messages are the titles of each track, meaning fans will be able to discover the entire album tracklist just by asking a few questions.

Little Mix haven't released an album since 'LM5' in 2018, but Jade recently revealed that the popular girl group have stayed together for almost a decade because of their "solidarity and empowerment".

The band was formed on the UK 'X Factor' in 2011 and Jade still loves being part of the group.

She said: "A producer that we worked with at the start said to us, ‘When one woman walks into a room, a few heads turn. But when a group of women walk into the room, every head turns.’

"That’s something we’ve always thought when we’ve lacked confidence … This whole idea of solidarity and empowerment."

Jade, 27, thinks it's "quite rare" that a girl group remains together and successful for such a long period of time.

She explained: "[The solidarity and empowerment is] one of the reasons why we’ve been together 10 years next year. That’s quite rare, for a girl band to survive without killing each other."

'Confetti' is Little Mix's sixth studio album and is available to stream on Amazon Music from November 6.