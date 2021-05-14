Little Mix banked a whopping £8 million in touring profits in 2020.

Accounts for their Eternal Magic Touring firm filed on August 31, 2020, show an impressive increase from £1.7 million to £9.7 million, despite the girl group not being able to tour as much over the past year, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, the majority of the profits are from their extensive LM5 tour towards the end of 2019.

The trio - comprising Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - and ex-member Jesy Nelson are still all listed as owners of Eternal Magic Touring on Companies House.

However, it's not clear how the monies are divided.

Meanwhile, following the 'Confetti' hitmakers' historic win at the BRIT Awards this week, hmv has revealed sales of their album of the same name have soared by "900 per cent week-on-week".

Phil Halliday, Managing Director at hmv and Fopp, said: "Little Mix's 'Confetti' proved to be a huge hit over Christmas and into the new year, and thanks to the BRITs the band are attracting new fans in their thousands."

The 'Shout Out To My Ex' hitmakers became the first female group to take home the British Group prize at the 2021 awards ceremony.

In their acceptance speech, Little Mix edicated their award to all the female groups before them who they believe should have bagged the gong years ago.

They said: “The fact that a girl band has never won this award really does speak volumes. So this award isn’t just for us, it’s for Spice Girls, Sugababes, All Saints, Girls Aloud, all of the incredible, incredible female bands … this one’s for you. So thank you BRITs, and we hope you have an amazing night.”