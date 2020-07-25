Little Mix have earned a whopping £700,000 on top of their millions.

The girl group - which includes Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson and Leigh Anne Pinnock - raked in the money through their private companies.

Perrie has Perrie Louise, Jade has Jade Amelia and Jesy has Jessica Louise, where the nature of the business is described as ''other business support activities not elsewhere classified'' on Companies House. Leigh Anne isn't listed as owning a private company at the time of writing.

Accounts up to 31 March 2020 show that Jade raked in an impressive £230,032 profit whilst Perrie made £179,508 and Jesy made £91,209 profit.

Meanwhile, Jade previously slammed the ''weird stigma'' surrounding girl bands.

She shared: ''I think for women in general, it's hard getting the recognition you deserve. And so for a group of women, or a girl band, it's incredibly hard. Because I feel like, for some reason, there's this weird stigma attached to being in a girl group, especially a pop band. It took us literally years to prove to everyone that we're credible, that we write our music and we actually stand up for things that we believe in. It did take us a long time to get to that point. Even with the Brit Awards, it's incredibly hard to even be nominated for the group category - I don't think a girl group has ever won Best Group at the Brit Awards which, for me, is mindblowing. So I think there's still a long way to go in terms of celebrating women. Properly. And appreciating what we're about.''

And the singer says the band feels like a bit of an ''underdog'' in the industry.

She added: ''That's not me complaining by any means, because we've had a lot of success, and we've been fortunate enough to win Brit Awards in the past, but there is that feeling of being a bit of an underdog.

''Even in the X Factor days, I don't think anyone expected us to do as well as we have done. But the proof is in the pudding, really.''