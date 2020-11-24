Little Mix and Nathan Dawe have teamed up on the single 'No Time For Tears'.

The chart-topping girl group - which is comprised of Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson - and the DJ-and-producer have taken to social media to tease a clip of the track, which is released on Friday (27.11.20).

Alongside the preview, Little Mix wrote: “No Time For Tears with @nathandawe Out 27/11 (sic)"

The collaboration was co-written by MNEK, who also co-penned and produced their latest hit single, 'Sweet Melody', from their acclaimed album 'Confetti'.

The new single comes after Jesy recently announced she’s taking an extended break from the group for "private medical reasons".

A spokesperson said: "Jesy is having extended time off from Little Mix for private medical reasons. We will not be issuing any further comment currently and ask media to please respect her privacy at this time."

Meanwhile, the 'Black Magic' hitmakers recently insisted fans don't realise "what goes on behind the scenes", and though they love their careers, pop success hasn't been easy.

Perrie said: "I don't think we expected it to be this hard. When you're young and you think of being a popstar, you think, ''Oh I want everyone to love me and ask for my autograph…' then you get thrown into it and you're like, ''Holy s*** balls it's a lot'.'

"We don't rest, we don't sleep. But we love success so we're willing to work for it and it's been an amazing 10 years!"

Leigh-Anne added: "People don't see how hard it is, the things that go on behind the scenes. People don't understand the pressure. People sometimes see popstars and think, 'Oh it is glam and glitz', but really it's hard."

But the group are delighted to have the support of their loved ones.

Jade said: "We've got each other, that's the beauty of being in a band. We just stay grounded with our friends and family.

"When we get time off we go straight home and see the family. Our mams would be the first to tell us off if we were getting a bit big-headed."