Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens have reportedly jetted off on a romantic break.

The Little Mix star was first linked to the Rizzle Kicks singer back in May, and now it's said the pair have gone to Italy together for a summer holiday in the Trento region.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Jade and Jordan have spent more and more time together in the last few weeks as lockdown eased.

''She really likes Jordan and although it was quite a last-minute decision to go to Italy, she was really excited to go.

''It might seem quite quick for some people but they've spent so much time talking and getting to know each other that they've become really close in a short time. Jade has tried to get off social media a bit too. It's been a refreshing break.''

It's said the couple have enjoyed a sailing trip during their break, and took the time to visit the Arte Sella Nature Trail.

Earlier this year, the 27-year-old star - who split from her ex Jed Elliott in 2019 - appeared to be ready to give love another go after going on a socially distanced first date with Jordan.

At the time, it was reported they had gone for a walk after coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased, and it was deemed acceptable for people to meet up with one other person, as long as they remain two metres apart.

A source previously said: ''Jade has been open to dating for a while now but it can be hard to find the time to meet people usually.

''While stuck at home she started messaging Jordan and they have been getting on but it's still really early days.

''They met up for a walk on Tuesday afternoon to chat and get to know each other which was nice but nothing has happened between them yet.

''With the lockdown in place, they can't so much as kiss so they will have to take things slow.''