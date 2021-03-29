Lisa Vanderpump always carries English "builder's tea" in her handbag.

The 60-year-old television personality has spilled what's inside her designer bag, including PG Tips teabags and a bar of Cadbury's chocolate, of which she consumes one a day.

The London-born star said: “I always have PG Tips English tea bags. It’s, like, a builder’s tea in England, but it’s the best teabag. So, if someone asks if I would like some tea I can say, here is my teabag!”

Asked what her go-to sweet treat is, she replied: “Cadbury Chocolate Bar. I eat a bar of this every day. I love it. I’m obsessed. If I can’t get that I’m really grumpy.”

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star also admitted she loves her Hourglass lip gloss so much, she could "eat a whole tube" of the stuff.

She added to Us Weekly: “The Hourglass lip gloss is very nice. I love it and I’m addicted to that. I eat so much of this stuff. I swear. I literally could eat a whole tube in a week."

Meanwhile, Lisa recently launched her new show 'Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump'.

The restaurateur rose to fame starring on Bravo show ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ before landing her own series titled ‘Vanderpump Rules’, which chronicled the lives of her staff members at her restaurant in California.

And after leaving ‘Real Housewives’ in 2019, and the announcement that season nine of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ was put on hold “indefinitely”, Lisa landed her new programme on E!.

The series sees Lisa invite her famous friends over to her Beverly Hills mansion for a swanky at-home dinner party, where they enjoy an evening of cocktails, games and feasts that she creates herself.

Different episodes of the show – which is filmed at her Villa Rosa estate - have different themes, such as ‘Diva Tea’, ‘Beverly Hills Comfort Food’, and ‘Ladies who Brunch’.

Each episode features three guests, including Anna Camp, Cheryl Burke, Cheryl Hines, Gabriel Iglesias, Iggy Azalea, Jaleel White, James Kennedy, Jeannie Mai, Jeff Lewis, Jim Jeffries, Joel McHale, Kym Whitley, Lala Kent, Lance Bass, Loni Love, Margaret Cho, Mario Lopez, Meagan Good, Sheryl Underwood, Steve-O, Dr. Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow, Tori Spelling, Trixie Mattel, and Vivica A. Fox.