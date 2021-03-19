Lisa Rinna was "nervous" about launching her lip kits amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 57-year-old actress released the line of lipsticks and glosses through her beauty company, Rinna Beauty - which is in partnership with SEL Beauty - in November but was initially worried they wouldn't sell as everyone was wearing face coverings to help flatten the spread of the virus.

Cheryl Krakow, founder and president of SEL Beauty, said: “We were very nervous about launching a lip line when everybody was wearing masks, but I will tell you that we started with a pre-sale, and the day we started that, our computer system crashed. There is definitely an appetite out there for a Lisa Rinna beauty line.”

The line was constantly pushed back from its original release date in September due to the pandemic and Lisa admitted it was "challenging" to stay on top of the new measurements.

She told WWD: “It was very challenging. We just had to really be on top of it. We didn’t know any better. Do you know what I mean? Like, here we were, and we had a deadline, and we were trying to make it with the added, you know, COVID-ism of the world.”

However, 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star was "over the moon" with the response she received from her products once the lip kits were dropped.

She added: “I just was over the moon about it. For me, when I create something that I want to share with people, of course, I want them to love it. Of course, I want people to love it as much as I do, but you just can’t ever tell.

“The Bravo crowd — I’ve been involved with for seven years now — they have always been really supportive. And I just think that people were possibly ready for this. The comments have been so positive. What makes me the most excited is that people love the way this product feels. They love the quality of it, and that was so important for me ... Sometimes with celebrities, people think that it’s not going to be as good as mine turned out to be, and people were really surprised by how luxurious it is.”