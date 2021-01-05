Lisa Rinna created her own lip kits because she wanted a "specific" formula.

The 57-year-old actress - who has Amelia, 19, and Delilah, 22, with husband Harry Hamlin - recently launched her beauty line Rinna Beauty and has revealed she wanted to develop the perfect shade and consistency for her lipsticks and gloss after a number of her friends asked her for advice for years.

She told The Daily Front Row: "I have brands that I absolutely love, so it really wasn’t that [I couldn’t find products]. It was more that I wanted to be able to do my own because I’m so specific about what I love. I’m always wearing nudes and peachy colours, and people were always asking me for years what [shades] I wore. I never go without something on my lips - my mom was the same, she’d never have her lips bare! Same with me and my girls."

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star claims it is her "special sauce" of colours that has drawn people to her brand.

She explained: "My special sauce is the combo - the formulations and the colours — and the pencil, and how you can layer them together. They’re beautiful colours that everyone can wear. It’s a no brainer. You can come up with so many different colours with different combinations. Or layer all three, that’s what I do! It’s just so easy. ‘Easy, easy beauty’ is what I call it. It looks good on everyone."

What's more, Lisa has begun to look at make-up differently since starting her own brand and believes her choice of glam changes with her adapting lifestyle.

She added: "I would say so. I’ve been in the business for over 30 years so it’s evolved tremendously. After becoming a ‘Real Housewife’ and now that I have my own line, the way I view make-up and look at lipgloss, eyeshadows, and everything else, is more from the perspective of someone in the business. It’s all about the evolution of your life: your income, fashion, beauty … everything. Beauty and fashion are ever evolving!"