Lisa Marie Presley has been left ''completely heartbroken'' by the death of her son.

Benjamin Keough - the singer's son from her first marriage to Danny Keough - reportedly took his own life at the age of 27 in California on Sunday (12.07.20), leaving his family distraught.

A spokesperson for Lisa Marie - who also has daughter Riley with Danny and 11-year-old twins Finley and Harper with her fourth husband Michael Lockwood - said: ''She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.''

Benjamin is said to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, TMZ reports.

He kept a low profile with few social media accounts but had a small number of acting credits and was also a musician.

Benjamin was known for his strong resemblance to his late grandfather, Elvis Presley, which his mother has admitted left fans shocked.

She previously said: ''Ben does look so much like Elvis. He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage.

''Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny.''

In 2012, Benjamin and his siblings featured in a music video for Lisa Marie's 'duet' with her father of his 1965 song 'I Love You Because' via archive footage.

The 52-year-old star previously insisted she wouldn't have supported any of her children's showbiz ambitions if she didn't feel they were equipped for it.

Discussing actress Riley, she said: ''I felt like Riley had a really good head on her shoulders. If I had a child that did not, and didn't seem to be strong in themselves, I wouldn't allow it.

''Riley was absolutely like, 'I'm going to model for money and then I'm going to act, and then I'm going to be a director'. She had a plan and did everything she said she was going to do. I wouldn't do that though if I felt there was uncertainty or vulnerability or a weakness, I'd have them home until 18.''