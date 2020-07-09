Lisa Kudrow says the 'Friends' cast are ''still waiting'' for the go-ahead to film their reunion special.

The 56-year-old actress is set to team up with her former co-stars - Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer - for a one-off 'Friends' special for HBO Max, but plans have been thrown into jeopardy because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The special was supposed to have been filmed earlier this year, but after the pandemic closed production on most films and TV shows, the filming date was pushed back until August.

And now, Lisa - who played Phoebe Buffay in the iconic sitcom - has said the newly planned August date isn't set in stone either.

Speaking during an appearance on 'Conan', she said: ''We have something on the books for us to do it. You know, at some point in August, and then we'll see. I mean we're all still waiting for guidelines for shooting things.''

When the cast do eventually get into the studio to film the special - which will see them return to the original set to reminisce on their time on the show - they will have to take a coronavirus test and ''quarantine'' themselves to make sure they're not carrying the virus.

A source said this month: ''Everyone is really hoping production and filming can resume next month.

''It's full steam ahead right now, but there are going to be very strict guidelines and that includes no live audiences. That's a big blow because bosses were desperate to create an authentic atmosphere. ''All of the cast will be tested for Covid-19, and asked to quarantine in isolation after they've had the tests.''

The news comes after Martha Kauffman, who co-created 'Friends', said the crew were hoping to film in August.

She said: ''We are hoping to be able to shoot in August, if all is well and there is no early second wave and the studio is open. If everything is in place and we understand all the protocols and we can still make a good show, we'll be shooting it some time, mid-to-late August.''