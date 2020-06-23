Lisa Kudrow doesn't watch 'Friends' re-runs because she wants the cast to enjoy them together.

The 56-year-old actress - who played Phoebe Buffay on the iconic sitcom - admitted she avoids tuning into old episodes because she still hopes to get back with her co-stars to watch them as a group.

Speaking with Jennifer Aniston - who played Rachel Green - for Variety magazine's 'Actors on Actors' series, she said: ''I don't watch the show.

''I'm still not watching it in the hopes that one day we sit down and watch them together.''

Jennifer, 51, replied: ''That's something that will happen.''

The two actresses are set to reunite with the rest of the cast - including Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer - for a one-off reunion special for HBO Max later this year.

And while Lisa is able to look back fondly on 'Friends' and its success, she has a ''commitment issue'' after her time on the show.

She explained: ''It's not like, 'Oh, it was such hard work for 10 years.' It's not that.

''It was that I know that show worked because we all committed to each other too. It wasn't just committing to a role, committing to a contract.

''We all still love each other. Our cast is like that, and that's why that worked. I think part of me died. I can't do that again.''

Her comments come after Martha Kauffman, who co-created 'Friends', revealed the reunion could be set to film in August.

She said: ''We are hoping to be able to shoot in August, if all is well and there is no early second wave and the studio is open. If everything is in place and we understand all the protocols and we can still make a good show, we'll be shooting it some time, mid-to-late August.''