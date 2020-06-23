'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow admitted she doesn't want to watch re-runs of the classic sitcom until she can do so with her former cast mates.
Lisa Kudrow doesn't watch 'Friends' re-runs because she wants the cast to enjoy them together.
The 56-year-old actress - who played Phoebe Buffay on the iconic sitcom - admitted she avoids tuning into old episodes because she still hopes to get back with her co-stars to watch them as a group.
Speaking with Jennifer Aniston - who played Rachel Green - for Variety magazine's 'Actors on Actors' series, she said: ''I don't watch the show.
''I'm still not watching it in the hopes that one day we sit down and watch them together.''
Jennifer, 51, replied: ''That's something that will happen.''
The two actresses are set to reunite with the rest of the cast - including Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer - for a one-off reunion special for HBO Max later this year.
And while Lisa is able to look back fondly on 'Friends' and its success, she has a ''commitment issue'' after her time on the show.
She explained: ''It's not like, 'Oh, it was such hard work for 10 years.' It's not that.
''It was that I know that show worked because we all committed to each other too. It wasn't just committing to a role, committing to a contract.
''We all still love each other. Our cast is like that, and that's why that worked. I think part of me died. I can't do that again.''
Her comments come after Martha Kauffman, who co-created 'Friends', revealed the reunion could be set to film in August.
She said: ''We are hoping to be able to shoot in August, if all is well and there is no early second wave and the studio is open. If everything is in place and we understand all the protocols and we can still make a good show, we'll be shooting it some time, mid-to-late August.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
There isn't a lot of subtlety in this madcap animated comedy, which is more aimed...
What happens when a baby takes the top position? Seven-year-old Tim Templeton was doing just...
As the director of The Help, Tate Taylor may seem like an odd choice to...
Whilst Eloise was in a relationship with Francie's brother, they were the best of friends;...
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
The protagonist Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt) in The Girl On The Train is a troubled...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
There's a blast of raucous energy to this lively comedy that sets it apart from...
Kelly and Mac Radner are a young married couple with a baby daughter who are...
Mac and Kelly Radner are filled with enthusiasm when they learn that the house next...
P.S. I love you Trailer Childhood sweethearts Holly and Gerry could finish each otherÃ¢Â€Â™s sentences....
There's just something really screwy about a family like the Ephrons.A pair of sisters (Nora...