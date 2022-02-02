Lionel Richie has cancelled all of his summer 2022 UK and European gigs, including his headline slot at the Isle of Wight Festival.

The 72-year-old music legend has been forced to pull out of his planned performances across the pond this year, due to the "impact" of COVID-19.

In a Twitter statement, he said: “As COVID and its variants continue to impact the world, I have decided to hold off on my European tour this summer.

“The most important thing to me is the health of my fans, band and crew. I hope you all understand and I hope to see you very soon when we can all gather safely.”

The 'Dancing on the Ceiling' hitmaker was due to co-headline IOW with Lewis Capaldi on June 17.

However, a post on the festival's page read: "Unfortunately, Lionel Richie will no longer be playing at cinch presents the Isle of Wight Festival 2022. Watch this space for more info soon. We can’t wait to see you all this summer!"

It's not known if he will be replaced or whether the 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker will be the sole headliner that night.

The 'Hello' tour dates affected also include Lionel's Eden Sessions gig at the Eden Project in Cornwall planned for June 14.

The rescheduled run was intended for 2020 but, like most tours, was delayed owing to the pandemic.

Ticketholders will be able to apply for refunds from their point of purchase.

Several other artists have decided to cancel their tours this year.

On Tuesday (01.02.22), Aerosmith axed their European 2022 dates due to the "uncertainty" of the pandemic.

Steven Tyler and co were due to hit the road in June and July, but decided to call off the gigs because of the "continued presence of COVID restrictions and other issues", and to safeguard their fans and crew.

In a statement issued to their social media pages, the 'Sweet Emotion' rockers said: “It is with deep regret we must announce that our European Tour, scheduled to take place in June and July 2022, has been canceled.

“We have continued to monitor the ongoing COVID situation, and with the related uncertainty around travel logistics and the continued presence of COVID restrictions and other issues, it has become clear that it will not be possible to go ahead with our summer shows in the region.

“The health, safety and well-being of our fans is our number one priority.

“We will be back to rock out with everyone and we hope to have some exciting news to announce soon. (sic)"

The rock legends had already postponed the shows, which were originally due to take place in 2020, twice before.