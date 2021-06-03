Ever wondered what a cover of Linkin Park's In The End by Eric Cartman of South Park would sound like? Nope, us neither, but that didn't stop one TikToker exposing us to that total monstrosity in a viral clip that was somehow enjoyable to hundreds of thousands of people.

Fernando Ufret on TikTok

Fernando Ufret is the originator of the genre "cartmancoustic" which we're one-hundred per cent sure will never catch on. In a series of rather Marmite-esque videos, he sings along to Green Day's Good Riddance, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Otherside, Toto's Africa, Oasis' Wonderwall, Madonna's Material Girl, Kenny Loggins' Danger Zone and - inexplicably - Pure Imagination from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, among others, while imitating (admittedly rather well) Cartman's annoying, high-pitched, extremely obnoxious voice as conceived by voice actor and South Park co-creator Trey Parker.

These unusual covers have garnered Fernando over a million views for some reason, and he's even used his newfound popularity to challenge Jack Black to a TikTok rock off after performing a "duet" medley of Tenacious D songs including Wonderboy and Tribute.

We're not completely sure what all the fuss is about; after all, the covers aren't half as entertaining as when sea shanties went viral last year. Nathan Evans shot to fame with his catchy rendition of New Zealand shanty Wellerman, and inspired a new wave of sea shanty performances on TikTok in a movement known as ShantyTok. CartmanTok, however, is the last thing we need. Though with that guitar talent, we'd certainly embrace any serious videos from the budding musician.

Speaking of Wellerman, that is, indeed, another song that Fernando Ufret has posted a "cartmancoustic" version of. Frankly, we could have lived without it, but if that's what the world of TikTok wants then good on him for delivering. Again and again. And again.