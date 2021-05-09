Lindsey Buckingham never got "closure" with former Fleetwood Mac bandmate Stevie Nicks.

The pair were together both romantically and musically during the height of the band's fame in the 1970s and Lindsey admits that he struggled to move on once the pair's relationship had broken down as they were still making records.

He told Nile Rodgers on his Apple Music 1 show 'Deep Hidden Meaning Radio with Nile Rodgers': "And really, again, that was part of the deal with Stevie and me was that we had to spend an awful lot of time together without ever having gotten closure from each other.

"Most people, when they break up, they don't see each other again for a long time or maybe ever again. But you're not constantly having to not only see someone but, in my case, make the choice to do right for someone when I didn't always feel that I wanted to, you know?"

Lindsey, who was fired from Fleetwood Mac in 2018, explained how it "came at a price" to work with Stevie to make sure the band remained musically creative.

The 71-year-old rocker said: "In order to take a song of hers, like ‘Dreams’, which needed so much construction around it to take those same two chords and make them evolve from section A to section B to section C. And the love and the choice to do the right thing and to have the integrity to do that. It comes at a price sometimes, you know? It comes at the price of having your defences come up, and sometimes over a period of time, it’s hard to get those down.

"So I think ‘Big Love’ was really about someone who was functioning quite well in his professional world but had become quite guarded emotionally, had an emotional moat around him, say, in his personal life."