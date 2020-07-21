Lindsay Lohan says playing twins Hallie Parker and Annie James in 'The Parent Trap' helped her to deal with the divorce of her parents Dina and Michael Lohan.
'The Parent Trap' helped Lindsay Lohan to process her parents' divorce.
The 34-year-old actress played twins Hallie Parker and Annie James, whose parents Nick Parker (Dennis Quaid) and Elizabeth James (Natasha Richardson) are divorced, in the 1998 movie and Lindsay admitted the role helped her to cope with her mother Dina Lohan and father Michael Lohan's split.
Speaking during a virtual reunion with the cast, moderated by Katie Couric, Lindsay said: ''I didn't feel like I was working. It just felt like a really incredible experience for me and a lot of fun.''
''My parents were kind of separating at the time when this was all going on. And it made it a lot easier for me to play these characters that were figuring it out. I just felt so lucky and really blessed by Nancy [Meyers, director] and Charles [Shyer, producer]. Without this movie, I wouldn't have gotten the acting bug.
''How do you not only want to act for the rest of your life after doing a film like this? 'The Parent Trap' is beautiful, it's timeless and it's special, it's really special. I feel really blessed and really grateful to have been a part of it.''
Michael and Dina split when Lindsay was three and later reconciled. They separated again for good in 2005 and their divorce came through in 2007.
Meanwhile, Lindsay reunited with Quaid, Elaine Hendrix, Lisa Ann Walter, Simon Kunz and Nancy Meyers as part of a fundraiser for World Central Kitchen and the group paid tribute to Richardson, who died in 2009.
Lindsay said: ''Natasha had such an elegance and grace, and she was so maternal to me.''
Quaid, 66, added: ''Natasha was somebody so giving and so glad to be there and transmitted that joy of being able to do what we do. It just made everything that much better.''
