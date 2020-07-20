The cast of the 'Parent Trap' are to reunite on Monday (20.07.20).

Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Elaine Hendrix, Lisa Ann Walter, director Nancy Meyers and writer-producer Charles Shyer will be among those marking the 22nd anniversary of the iconic Disney film with a special online event.

Katie Couric will moderate a nostalgic discussion of the movie on her Instagram account from 9am ET, with the anniversary special raising money for José Andrés' non-profit organisation World Central Kitchen.

After previously teasing something special, Nancy shared a teaser clip and announced on Instagram on Sunday (19.07.20): ''Sorry for the mini delay but the Secret's Out! @katiecouric and I got the PARENT TRAP cast back together for the first time since we made our movie.

''We had a blast. You can see us all tomorrow July 20 at 9 AM on @katiecouric's Instagram. #ParentTrapReunion.(sic)''

The broadcaster shared the same teaser on her own Instagram account.

She wrote: ''Boy, do @nmeyers and I have a treat for you! We got the cast of the Parent Trap together again for the first time since 1998.

''The full episode will premiere exclusively on my Instagram TOMORROW at 9 AM ET. Make sure to mark your calendars - you won't want to miss this!! (sic)''

The movie - which was a remake of a 1961 movie - featured Lindsay as two teenagers, Annie James and Hallie Parker, who met at summer camp and discovered they were twins who had been separated at birth and each raised by one of their biological parents.

The pair decide to switch places to bring their mom and dad - who were played by the late Natasha Richardson and Dennis - back together.