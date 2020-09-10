Lindsay Lohan is starting a new company in the United Arab Emirates.

The 34-year-old actress has been living in the UAE for the past few years, and has now revealed she's ready to launch a brand new company, named #BeYourOwnBoss, in the country.

Posting on Instagram, Lindsay announced: ''So excited to set up my own company in the UAE! My journey continues in this incredible country! Thanks to @virtuzone for making my company setup process so smooth. If you are interested in setting up your own company here in the UAE, and looking to #BeYourOwnBoss then I recommend you get in touch with these guys. (sic)''

As of the time of writing, there are no further details known about Lindsay's new business venture.

Meanwhile, the 'Parent Trap' star recently opened up about the lockdown restrictions in Dubai amid the coronavirus pandemic, as she said there are ''very strict'' rules in place to stop people spreading the illness.

She explained: ''It is very strict here. You are not allowed outside, they take it very seriously.''

The 'Back To Me' singer also revealed residents are being reprimanded if they are caught breaking any of the regulations.

She added: ''Just one person can go out of the house at a time. If you don't have a reason or aren't approved for a permit to go to the supermarket, are found without gloves or a mask, or surpass 90 minutes.''

Lindsay moved to Dubai six years ago and travels between the Middle East and her family home in New York, but hasn't been back to her old home in Los Angeles in 10 years after the paparazzi scared her off.

She said: ''I live here, yep, I have been here for about six years. But I go to New York a lot to see my family ... and I was in London before this. I haven't been to LA in over 10 years.

''The paparazzi definitely scared me a lot [in LA], but I haven't had any real reasons to [come back] recently.''