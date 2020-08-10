Lin-Manuel Miranda says his friendship with Andrew Scott boosted his sex appeal.

The 'Hamilton' creator and the 43-year-old actor co-star in 'His Dark Materials' and Lin, 40, revealed he was inundated with texts from female friends after they discovered he was working with 'Fleabag's ''Hot Priest''.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre TV column: ''You have no idea what it's like to be cooped up in a hot air balloon while Fleabag is peaking in the US.

''I had texts from women I haven't talked to in years when the announcement went out, saying, 'You're in a balloon with the Hot Priest!'''

And Andrew revealed an unusual basis for their friendship, explaining: ''I introduced Lin to a very British snack called Percy Pigs, so our cultures connected in that balloon - the foundation of a strong friendship.''

Meanwhile, Andrew previously admitted it's ''mind-blowing'' to be referred to as a ''sex symbol''.

He said: ''It's mind-blowing being described as a sex symbol. Whatever floats your boat, I suppose. But I think it's more about the casting. I'm very happy that Phoebe Waller-Bridge's put me in that part of the hot priest, because it was definitely uncharted territory. It's better than people being repulsed by me. So, I'll take it!''

Andrew's role in the show prompted many people to turn to Google to ask if it's okay to ''have sex with a priest'', and whilst the 'Sherlock' star hasn't looked it up himself, he's ''quite relaxed'' about the situation.

He added: ''I've not Googled ''Can you have sex with a priest'' myself. It would be a bit weird if I did, wouldn't it? Having said that, you've got to get your kicks where you can. I'm quite relaxed about the whole thing.''