'Hamilton' creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has revealed that his wife Vanessa doesn't actually enjoy musicals.
The 'In The Heights' creator will "watch anything" that features singing and dancing on the big screen but his spouse Vanessa - with whom he has sons Sebastian, six, and Francisco, three - is much more choosy.
He said: "[Vanessa does not] really care about musicals. She likes good ones, but she doesn’t like any old musical. They have to be good. I will watch anything; I think the worst musical is better than a good movie.”
And Lin-Manuel admitted 'Hamilton' wouldn't have the pace and energy it does if it wasn't for his wife.
He explained to The Guardian newspaper’s Saturday magazine: "Because if it took too long she’d be like [drumming her fingers on the desk]."
But the 'Moana' composer admitted there are particular musicals he doesn't like very much.
He said: "I have dislikes within the genre. Like, I’m not good at meta musicals. I don’t love a musical that makes fun of the fact that it’s a musical. That’s my personal taste; I’m like, don’t apologise! You like musicals, too, otherwise you wouldn’t be writing one. I don’t like things that apologise for what they are. So when a musical’s like, ‘We’re singing a song, isn’t that crazy?!’ I’m like, ‘No; I came to see a musical, it’s not crazy that you’re singing a song. Sing the f****** song’.”
A scene in the 41-year-old star's directorial debut, 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' sees Andrew Garfield's character, 'Rent' writer Jonathan Larson begin playing air piano during a romantic moment with his girlfriend Susan (Alexandra Shipp), and Lin-Manuel admitted the scene was “a bit of a dirty laundry thing for writers – the mic’s always hot if you live with us."
He added: "Sondheim said it better than anyone – there’s a part of you always mapping out a sky. For any writer, in any form, there’s a part of you that’s living, and a part of you that has a tape recorder on: remember this for later.”
But when Vanessa saw the scene, she reassured her husband she wouldn't react in the same way.
He recalled: “She said, ‘If you had an idea for a song, I’d say I’m glad you got something useful out of this fight we had’; it wouldn’t be, ‘F*** you for writing while we’re fighting’; it would be, ‘Well, something’s come out of this’.”
