Lin-Manuel Miranda has been ''overwhelmed'' to see 'Hamilton' resonate amid the Black Lives Matter protests.

The 40-year-old star - who wrote the award-winning musical inspired by the 2004 biography 'Alexander Hamilton' by Ron Chernow - has admitted he feels ''humbled'' to have seen the language used in his production during anti-racism protests in the US.

He said: ''I think what's interesting about the show is that different things within it pop out depending where we are as a country, because the only really political element to it is that every problem, every flaw, everything that was present at the founding, is present now. And that's good and bad.

''Because the show brushes against the roots of that systemic racism, against the roots of the original sin of slavery [and] against the roots of gun violence in this country, different things hit differently.

''And now that we are having this incredible movement which uses the language of revolution to remake the country closer to the ideals from which we've fallen short since the moment those ideals were written down, it's gonna hit different ... and I'm very excited and curious as to what that's gonna be.''

Lin-Manuel - whose production won 11 Tony Awards in 2016, including Best Musical, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama - feels ''very proud'' of the links between his own work and the recent anti-racism protests across America.

He told E! News: ''I've been so overwhelmed and humbled at seeing language from the show itself showing up at Black Lives Matter protests on signs all over the country; from fans who write 'History Has Its Eyes on You,' and 'Past patiently waiting ...' I'm very proud of that.''