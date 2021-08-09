Limp Bizkit have pulled out of their remaining concerts for this month due to coronavirus concerns.
The 'Take a Look Around' hitmakers made a triumphant return to live performance at the Lollapalooza festival on 31 July but after cancelling a gig in New Jersey at short notice on Friday (05.08.21), they have now decided to pull their remaining eight tour dates for safety reasons.
They said in a statement: "Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, the Limp Bizkit show this Monday and the remaining August tour is being cancelled.
“Refunds are available at their points of purchase. All tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded.”
Shortly after Friday's gig was postponed, online speculation claimed guitarist Wes Borland had tested positive for the virus, but frontman Fred Durst insisted that wasn't the case.
He wrote on Instagram: “Let us be clear: 1. Wes Borland does not have Covid. 2. The system is seriously flawed. 3. We don’t care much about the BS… We care a lot about you… Dad vibes coming soon.(sic)"
And Wes wrote on his own Instagram Story: “I’m not sick… No seriously. No matter what you’ve read, I don’t have Covid. I’m fine. Thanks (sic)"
At present, the 'Rollin'' group are still scheduled to play their remaining festival shows, which kick off at Rocklahoma on 5 September and also include shows at Danville, Virginia’s Blue Ridge Rock Fesitval and Rebel Rock in Orlando.
The group haven't released a new album since 2011's 'Gold Cobra' and West recently admitted Fred being a "perfectionist" has played a big part in the delay.
He said: "He’s so talented, and I love him so much as a brother, but if he’s not ready to do it, he’s not ready to do it.
"My whole thing is I force things, but I’m happy to make mistakes and get embarrassed and go, 'Oh, I shouldn’t have done that.'
"But I just like to put stuff out. But he’s a perfectionist, so we’ll see when he’s ready to do it."
