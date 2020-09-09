Lily James is ''trying to stay open and learn'' about the Black Lives Matter movement, as she says she wants to get involved in ''more activism'' in the future.
The 'Cinderella' star says she's doing her best to educate herself amid the ongoing protests for racial equality, and has said she would like to get on board with ''more activism'' in the future, after beginning to use her social media platforms as a ''tool to spread awareness''.
She said: ''Everything that's come out of this time, the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement, has been illuminating. So much has risen to the surface. I'm just trying to stay open and learn. It's crucial to focus on what's important, to grow, and to stay engaged.
''I admire people who are truthful. That's so inspiring, and I don't think I always have been. I'm going to endeavour to be more truthful. I want to do more activism as well. Right now, I use social media as a tool to spread awareness about causes that matter to me.''
Lily, 31, has been able to reflect on her own life amid lockdown, and says she's been taking care of her mental health by enjoying baths and tending to her garden.
She added: ''Usually, I'm so distracted by life. This is the first time in a long while that I've been able to just sit with myself. My favourite thing lately is to lie in a bath for hours and check out under the sound of running water. To unwind, I light candles and add fragrant oils and soaps. It's so relaxing.
I've also been reading a lot of poetry; tending my garden; and going on walks - getting back to the basics. I'm lucky to even be able to do that. This time has been so hard for so many.''
And the 'Yesterday' actress wants to stop ''putting on an act'' and pretending she's confident all the time, as she's come to discover her ''vulnerability is powerful''.
Speaking to Shape magazine, she said: ''My instinct is often to pretend, to put on an act of giving off a positive message about confidence. But the truth is that I don't always feel confident. I'm beginning to realise that 'Fake it till you make it' isn't useful to me at this point in my life. Embracing and owning up to my vulnerability is more powerful. I feel more seen, and not like I'm pretending all the time. That is something I want to focus on maintaining moving forward.''
