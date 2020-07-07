Lily James has reportedly struck up a romance with Chris Evans.

The 'Cinderella' star is believed to be romancing the 39-year-old actor, after the pair were spotted sharing a cab home from a private club in the Mayfair neighbourhood of London over the weekend.

According to the Daily Mail newspaper, the pair took the taxi to Chris' hotel, but entered the building separately.

For Lily, 31, the reported new romance comes after she split from her long-term boyfriend and fellow actor Matt Smith, whom she had been dating for five years before their December 2019 breakup.

However, the couple were rumoured to have rekindled their relationship in May, with a source claiming the pair had continued living together and had grown closer to each other again amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The insider said at the time: ''Matt and Lily's break-up was mostly because their hectic schedules meant they could barely see each other.

''They kept the house together when they split because they were both barely around. But when lockdown began, they ended up isolating together.

''Being in the house and having no work and distractions has allowed them to reconnect and get back to a good place.

''There is such an amazing chemistry between them and they make a wonderful couple.

''It's what their friends had all hoped would happen because they do make each other so happy and their split happened because they were just too busy to see each other.''

Meanwhile, 'Captain America' star Chris has kept his love life out of the spotlight since splitting from his on-off girlfriend Jenny Slate in March 2018, after two years of dating.

However, an insider revealed earlier this year the actor was getting back into the dating pool, as they claimed he had been ''dating different women and is having fun,'' but wasn't ''exclusive with anyone''.