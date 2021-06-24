Lily Collins will play Polly Pocket in a new live-action movie from Lena Dunham, which will follow the story of friendship between a girl and a pocket-sized woman.
Lily Collins will play Polly Pocket in a new live-action movie from Lena Dunham.
The 32-year-old actress will take on the role of the titular miniature doll in an upcoming movie which ‘Girls’ creator Lena Dunham is both writing and directing.
Lily will also produce the movie in addition to playing the lead role, which will see her bring the famous character – who first captured kids’ hearts in the late 1980s – to life on the big screen.
The film will centre on a young girl and a pocket-sized woman who form a friendship, although further plot details and castings are not yet known.
In a statement, Lily said: “As a child who was obsessed with Polly Pocket, this is a real dream come true and I can’t wait to bring these tiny toys to the big screen.”
The film is being produced with Mattel Films alongside Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), as well as Lena’s production company, Good Things Going.
Robbie Brenner and Kevin McKeon will oversee the project for Mattel Films, while Sandino Moya-Smith and Winnie Carrillo will head things up for MGM, and Good Thing Going’s Liz Watson and Michael P. Cohen will serve as executive producers.
Lena, 35, has said she’s “thrilled” to be bringing the project to life, and said she’s keen to make the movie “smart” and “playful” in order to speak to young women “without condescension”.
She added in her own statement: “Polly Pocket was responsible for countless hours of childhood escapism for me - Polly gave me a tiny world of magic and autonomy to narrate, so it’s pretty poetic to be tackling these same ideas now as a director collaborating with the brilliant Lily Collins, Robbie Brenner, Mattel and MGM. I’m so thrilled to bring to bear both my love of this historic property and also my deep-seated belief that young women need smart playful films that speak to them without condescension.”
As of the time of writing, the film does not have a release date.
There is nothing more uplifting in this world than watching Billie Eilish - the face of moody teen angst - having so much fun in the video for her...
There's a lot to look forward to in the first summer month of 2021, including lawn tennis, World Music Day and a whole raft of new and exciting...
As Tilda Swinton reteams with her Snowpiercer director, Korea's Bong Joon Ho, it's perhaps unsurprising...
Warren Beatty writes, directs and stars in the new movie Rules Don't Apply. Marla Mabrey...
Deliberately unstructured, this likeable romantic comedy holds the audience's interest with its strikingly engaging cast...
Love can be confusing, complicating and utterly gut-wrenching as Rosie painfully discovers on her journey...
Alex Stewart and Rosie Dunne are the best of friends struggling through the pressures of...
Fans of Cassandra Clare's book series won't mind that this film is overcrowded and chaotic,...
Far too tidy to be believable, this multi-strand romance holds our attention with a warmly...
William Borgens was once a highly regarded novelist, however after a heart-breaking divorce with his...
Clary Fray has been made to live as a normal girl all her life with...
Both lavishly produced and light-hearted in tone, this fractured fairy tale aspires to be The...
We all know the tale of Snow White: the girl with hair as black as...