Lily Collins thinks there's a "heightened sense of fashion" in the second season of 'Emily in Paris'.

The 32-year-old actress has reprised the role of Emily Cooper for the second series of the Netflix show, and Lily has revealed she relished working with costume designers Patricia Field and Marilyn Fitoussi.

Lily explained: "The two of them together are such geniuses and they have such different and also very similar voices in fashion.

"The mixture of the two creates this dialogue that is so fascinating. They're so collaborative. We mix new and unknown designers with vintage couture."

Lily thinks each character on the show "has their own look and aesthetic".

And the actress admires the efforts of the costume designers.

She told People: "The collaboration between them and each actor is so amazing. This season, we could go into the wardrobe and go, 'Oh, that's for Samuel [Arnold]. Well, that's for Camille [Razat], that's for Ashley [Park], that's for me'. We all have such individual styles.

"It's really hard to create a show where every single character has their own look and aesthetic, and to have it be such a heightened sense of fashion for season two, I was like 'Oh my God, how do you guys do this?'"

Earlier this week, meanwhile, Lily confessed that she struggled to run in heels after the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Hollywood star became too comfortable with her lockdown attire, and it made her life tougher on set.

She said: "My first fitting for the season was about seven hours.

"You walk into a room and it's just covered with fabric and colours and prints and designs. So much fun. We collaborate on every outfit, every scene. I mean every episode has about ten outfits, so it takes a lot of time to get those right.

"But it's fun. It's also really hard to wear that many layers sometimes and running around the streets in heels, especially after COVID, having worn sweatpants for a year and a half. Being comfortable and all of a sudden it's, 'Oh, fashion. What is that?'"