Lily Collins is the new face of Cartier's Clash [Un]limited collection and the Double C de Cartier handbag.

The 'Emily in Paris' star - who is the daughter of musician Phil Collins - has admitted it feels like a full-circle moment landing the role at the French luxury fashion house, as her actress mother Jill Tavelman used to wear their men's watches and she always admired the timepieces.

She said: "My mom always used to wear Cartier men’s watches when I was growing up.

“I remember loving the oversized look of it on her wrist, and then for my 18th birthday, she gifted me a watch, saying it would be with me my whole life.

“I just have these familial memories associated with the house.”

The 32-year-old actress added to WWD: “It felt like part of this evolution of me growing up, it felt like an organic relationship that had been with me for so many years, but I never imaged that I would officially be a part of the family.”

The upcoming collection, which is an extension of the Clash de Cartier collection launched in 2019, includes fine jewellery with a twist, including spiked rings, bracelets, and earrings made of white gold, onyx, diamonds and amethyst, as well as two timepieces.

Arnaud Carrez, Cartier’s international marketing and communications director, hailed the 'Love, Rosie' star - who recently wrapped filming the second series of Netflix hit 'Emily in Paris' - for daring to be "different" with her style.

He commented: “When it came to expressing the duality of the Clash [Un]limited jewellery, Lily Collins was the obvious choice.

“Unique and committed, Lily Collins embodies a new generation of artists who dare to reveal their different sides, sometimes classic and elegant, sometimes creative, sometimes even extravagant. In summary, people who do not limit themselves.”

The capsule collection is set to drop next month.