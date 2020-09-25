Lily Collins is engaged to Charlie McDowell.

The 31-year-old actress has confirmed she and the 'One I Love' director are taking the next steps in their romance and are set to get married, after Charlie recently proposed.

Posting a picture on Instagram of the pair kissing whilst Lily showed off her ring, the 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile' actress wrote: ''I've been waiting my lifetime for you and I can't wait to spend our lifetime together.''

Lily previously confirmed she and Charlie, 37, were dating by making their romance Instagram official back in 2019.

And just a few months later, the couple adopted a rescue dog named Redford - who is ''a mix of a few different breeds'' - together after they fell in love when they saw him at the Love Leo Rescue in Los Angeles, California.

Charlie took to his Instagram account to introduce their fans to pup and wrote: ''I'd like to introduce everyone to Redford.

''The newest member of the family.

''A mix of a few different breeds, one of which is pug.

''His mom and six other siblings were dropped off at a shelter and then made their way to @loveleorescue .

''What an incredible rescue and if you're thinking about adopting a dog I highly encourage you to reach out to Sasha.

''Feeling very lucky and full of love.

''Marvin, if you can hear me, I miss you every waking moment. You will never be replaced. And as I write this and tears stream down my face, Redford is licking them away, which I think you would approve of. [red heart emoji] (sic)''

The couple also created an Instagram account for Redford where they share photographs of their four-legged friend.

Prior to romancing Lily, the writer and director was previously in a relationship with 'Game of Thrones' actress Emilia Clarke.

The 'To the Bone' star has also had her fair share of a relationships in a public eye as she has previously dated Jamie Campbell Bower and sparked romance rumours with Zac Efron.