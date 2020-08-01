Lily Cole won't rule out a career in politics.

The 32-year-old model - who has five-year-old daughter Wilde with partner Kwame Ferreira - has insisted she wants to instigate change in the world, and although she worries running for office would be too much of a ''sacrifice'', she won't rule it out entirely.

Asked about the possibility of moving into politics, Lily said: ''That would be a massive sacrifice in my life. Whatever you do, you're going to be hated by a huge proportion of the population ... But I never rule out anything in life.''

Lily feels ''optimistic'' that the coronavirus pandemic will bring about major societal change.

She told Grazia magazine: ''You know, without wanting to prophecise in any way, I'm actually quite optimistic that Covid-19 is allowing outlying ideas like universal basic income and green new deals to suddenly feel within reach.''

Meanwhile, Lily revealed she's enjoyed working in the fashion industry because models don't necessarily have a ''shared impulse or instinct'' - unlike people who work in most other professions.

She explained: ''Models are a really mixed group of people.

''Unlike most jobs, where people who gravitate towards them have a shared impulse or instinct that attracts them to it, you don't choose to model. You are chosen, just be genetic fluke.

''So what you end up with is a very diverse group of experiences, interests and skill sets. But I think I was always quite geeky and curious about lots of things.

''I had a strong social conscience from a young age, so that ended up playing into the work I was doing in fashion.''