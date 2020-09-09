Lily Allen celebrated her marriage to David Harbour with a burger.

The 35-year-old singer tied the knot with the 'Stranger Things' star in Las Vegas on Monday (07.09.20), where their nuptials were officiated by Elvis Presley impersonator Brendan Paul, who is the owner of the Graceland Wedding Chapel where the ceremony took place.

And Lily celebrated her new relationship status by tucking into a tasty burger from fast food chain In-N-Out, a photo posted on her Instagram account shows.

The 'Not Fair' hitmaker also posted two other images from her special day, one depicting her and David being married by the Elvis impersonator, and another showing the singer and her new spouse staring lovingly at each other whilst on the streets of Vegas.

All three of the images sported the same caption, which was three simple red heart emojis.

Lily and David - who have been dating since August 2019 - obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas on Sunday (06.09.20), with the 'Smile' hitmaker using her married Lily Cooper, which she took after getting wed to first husband Sam Cooper.

The wedding comes just days after Lily was spotted wearing a diamond engagement ring as she walked through New York with her two daughters, Ethel, eight, and Marnie, seven, and David.

Meanwhile, the 'Smile' singer recently said she fell for her 45-year-old boyfriend when he wore her ''terrible merchandise'' on their first date.

David donned a T-shirt with her name on it that he bought on eBay and branded Lily's official merchandise as ''cr**** quality'', and the singer was endeared by his honesty.

She explained: ''Ever since the beginning of my career - I suppose it's my self-hatred and low self-esteem - I presume no one would want to have Lily Allen written on a T-shirt

''David wasn't impressed with my last merch. He said it was hit was cr**** quality and he got some off eBay.

''We were on our first date in London and I went round to his place he was like 'Do you think I should wear this or not?' It was terrible. It wasn't even Fruit of the Loom and it was green. I was like I am sure I have never approved that.''