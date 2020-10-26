Lily Allen only found her wedding dress an hour before the ceremony.

The 35-year-old singer tied the knot with 'Stranger Things' actor David Harbour in a Las Vegas wedding chapel, presided over by an Elvis impersonator, in September and Lily admitted her stunning off-the-shoulder cream Dior mini-dress was a last-minute purchase.

She told The Sunday Times Style magazine: "I found it an hour and a half before the ceremony. That morning, me and [Lily's daughter] Ethel had been to Beautiful Brides, a dress rental place in the backstreets of Vegas somewhere, tried on all manner of Dolly Parton-esque numbers. Oh, it could've been very different! Literally, there was an hour in it."

And Lily revealed it was her eight-year-old daughter Ethel who convinced her to get the dress.

She said: "I had rented a dress, which was on its way to the hotel, then Ethel said, 'Let's keep looking.' So we went to a few other shops. That dress wasn't even on the rail, it was in a back room. The girl in the shop said, 'What's the occasion?' I was, like, 'I'm getting married!' She said, 'Well, I've got this dress, it's not really a wedding dress …' I tried it on. Ethel was playing this game called Roblox on my phone. And I said, 'What do you think?' She looked at me, looked back at the phone, and said, 'I really don't think you're leaving this shop without it.' Aged eight."