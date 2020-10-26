Lily Allen has revealed that she only picked out her stunning off-the-shoulder cream Dior wedding dress one hour before she tied the knot.
Lily Allen only found her wedding dress an hour before the ceremony.
The 35-year-old singer tied the knot with 'Stranger Things' actor David Harbour in a Las Vegas wedding chapel, presided over by an Elvis impersonator, in September and Lily admitted her stunning off-the-shoulder cream Dior mini-dress was a last-minute purchase.
She told The Sunday Times Style magazine: "I found it an hour and a half before the ceremony. That morning, me and [Lily's daughter] Ethel had been to Beautiful Brides, a dress rental place in the backstreets of Vegas somewhere, tried on all manner of Dolly Parton-esque numbers. Oh, it could've been very different! Literally, there was an hour in it."
And Lily revealed it was her eight-year-old daughter Ethel who convinced her to get the dress.
She said: "I had rented a dress, which was on its way to the hotel, then Ethel said, 'Let's keep looking.' So we went to a few other shops. That dress wasn't even on the rail, it was in a back room. The girl in the shop said, 'What's the occasion?' I was, like, 'I'm getting married!' She said, 'Well, I've got this dress, it's not really a wedding dress …' I tried it on. Ethel was playing this game called Roblox on my phone. And I said, 'What do you think?' She looked at me, looked back at the phone, and said, 'I really don't think you're leaving this shop without it.' Aged eight."
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
Remembering the iconic Toots Hibbert (1942-2020).
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.