Lily Allen has been back ''in the lab'' working on her new music.

The 'Smile' singer took to her Instagram Stories this week to show herself lip-syncing and listening back to the tracks she's been cooking up in lockdown.

She later posted a selfie on her page and admitted she has found it ''exhausting'' being back in the studio.

Lily - who is quarantining with her 'Stranger Things' actor partner David Harbour and her daughters Ethel, eight, and Marnie, seven, who she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper - captioned the post: ''Been in the studio 7 mins and I'm so tired. The re-entry is exhausting, anyone else feeling this way ? (sic)''

At the start of the pandemic, the mother-of-two teased that she is contemplating releasing her new record amid the global health crisis.

The 'Not Fair' hitmaker told her fans on Instagram that she has thought about putting out her follow-up to 2018's 'No Shame' whilst everyone is on lockdown, and also joked that she might turn to ''slagging people off'' on social media to fill her time.

She said: ''I'm half tempted to chuck my album out. But then I feel like that's what other people are doing.''

Before she added: ''Maybe I should just start slagging people off on the internet again. It worked so well for me first time around. I could actually go for it.''

As for what to expect of Lily's upcoming record, the 34-year-old singer recently teased it only features ''odd mentions'' of her past addictions as she has ''moved on mentally so far from that time''.

She said: ''This album I've been doing, I've been writing for just over a year, but I feel like I've moved on mentally so far from that time.

''I don't drink any more and a lot of the songs I write have got references to drinking and raving and partying.

''There's just the odd mention of it, and when I'm talking about my sadness, that I would turn to alcohol, turn to drugs, like smoking weed or whatever. That's not me any more.''