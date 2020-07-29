Lily Allen has celebrated one year ''completely sober''.

The 'Smile' singer - who has been open about using drink and drugs during tough times and referenced her battle in 2018 autobiography 'My Thoughts Exactly' - revealed her huge milestone as she shared some holiday snaps from her Italian summer vacation.

She wrote on Instagram: ''1 year completely sober! So grateful for my health and happiness.''

The 35-year-old star looked relaxed on her trip, as she revealed this week she has taken a solo break.

Alongside another bikini snap, she joked: ''The only downside to traveling alone is the photo opportunities are limited. (sic)

When one follower asked why she was on her own, Lily - who has been dating 'Stranger Things' actor David Harbour since August 2019 - simply replied: ''I love traveling alone (sic)''

In 2018, she opened up about her personal struggles and admitted while she had never been a big drinker, she had ''always been a drug taker''.

She explained ''The drinking was an accessory to doing drugs.

''I realised, 'Oh, f***, I haven't taken any drugs for ages, but I'm drinking a lot.' It had become that bad.

''I was drinking a bottle of Grey Goose a day. It was really bad.''

Now celebrating a year of sobriety, Lily is happy and enjoying life with David, and the loved up couple have been quarantining together amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

She recently revealed she has been cooking healthy meals to help her man lose weight.

She said: ''I am trying to cook healthy for David as he is gaining weight and wants to lose weight.

''I am going to try and make some more healthy food. I made some scones this week but most of them have gone to waist and I'm going to make a pavlova with my daughter today.''