'Smile' singer Lily Allen has celebrated one year ''completely sober'' on a solo trip to Italy.
Lily Allen has celebrated one year ''completely sober''.
The 'Smile' singer - who has been open about using drink and drugs during tough times and referenced her battle in 2018 autobiography 'My Thoughts Exactly' - revealed her huge milestone as she shared some holiday snaps from her Italian summer vacation.
She wrote on Instagram: ''1 year completely sober! So grateful for my health and happiness.''
The 35-year-old star looked relaxed on her trip, as she revealed this week she has taken a solo break.
Alongside another bikini snap, she joked: ''The only downside to traveling alone is the photo opportunities are limited. (sic)
When one follower asked why she was on her own, Lily - who has been dating 'Stranger Things' actor David Harbour since August 2019 - simply replied: ''I love traveling alone (sic)''
In 2018, she opened up about her personal struggles and admitted while she had never been a big drinker, she had ''always been a drug taker''.
She explained ''The drinking was an accessory to doing drugs.
''I realised, 'Oh, f***, I haven't taken any drugs for ages, but I'm drinking a lot.' It had become that bad.
''I was drinking a bottle of Grey Goose a day. It was really bad.''
Now celebrating a year of sobriety, Lily is happy and enjoying life with David, and the loved up couple have been quarantining together amid the Covid-19 lockdown.
She recently revealed she has been cooking healthy meals to help her man lose weight.
She said: ''I am trying to cook healthy for David as he is gaining weight and wants to lose weight.
''I am going to try and make some more healthy food. I made some scones this week but most of them have gone to waist and I'm going to make a pavlova with my daughter today.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.